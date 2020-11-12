 

Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 16:18  |  56   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published third quarter interim report for January - September 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website.

"The most important event during Q3 was that we announced positive results from the IMMray PanCan-d verification study. The analysis from the verification study showed results in line with the previous commercial test model study (CTMS) and was the beginning of the last stage towards CLIA-CAP accreditation in the USA, the final blind validation study.

Q3 started with a virtual presentation by Immunovia's Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., at the annual meeting of the International Association of Pancreatology (IAP) at the European Pancreatic Club (EPC) on July 2, 2020, one of the most important events in the world in the field of pancreatic cancer.

In July, we launched the "Immunovia Walk Around the World to Raise Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer", an initiative to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

In early September, the second webinar in the IMMray PanCan-d series was hosted with Linda Mellby, Ph.D., Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., who gave a more detailed presentation of the results of the Commercial Test Model Study (CTMS).

We announced the appointment of Patrik Dahlen as our new CEO starting on November 1, 2020, and that Mats Grahn will continue as a board member.

I am pleased to hand over the baton to Patrik Dahlen, who I have known for a long time and who is one of the most experienced leaders in the international diagnostics industry. Patrik is not only a highly respected business leader with wide-ranging international experience and knowledge of the international diagnostics industry, but he also knows Immunovia well, from the ground up, as he was one of our board members during the initial years," commented, Mats Grahn, outgoing CEO and current board member of Immunovia AB.

"I am honored to join Immunovia during this pivotal and exciting time in the company's history. I believe that Immunovia is in a position to evolve into a dominating market leader for the blood-based diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and I look forward to the exciting times to come in the company's development.

I would like to emphasize that Immunovia continues to have the goal of a long-term market penetration of 30% after reimbursement and widespread coverage has been achieved. The current size of the addressable market for IMMray PanCan-d is estimated to exceed USD 4 billion in the EU and the USA, across the three risk groups the company targets: hereditary/familial, differential diagnosis of early symptoms and newly diagnosed diabetes in individuals over 50. We look forward to continuing to work with healthcare operators around the world.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020 LUND, Sweden, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Immunovia has today published third quarter interim report for January - September 2020. It is available on Immunovia's website. "The most important event during Q3 was that we announced positive results …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Databricks Launches SQL Analytics to Enable Cloud Data Warehousing on Data Lakes
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Chubb Appoints John Latter as SVP Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa
A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods