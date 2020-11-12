Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020

"The most important event during Q3 was that we announced positive results from the IMMray PanCan-d verification study. The analysis from the verification study showed results in line with the previous commercial test model study (CTMS) and was the beginning of the last stage towards CLIA-CAP accreditation in the USA, the final blind validation study.

Q3 started with a virtual presentation by Immunovia's Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., at the annual meeting of the International Association of Pancreatology (IAP) at the European Pancreatic Club (EPC) on July 2, 2020, one of the most important events in the world in the field of pancreatic cancer.

In July, we launched the "Immunovia Walk Around the World to Raise Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer", an initiative to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

In early September, the second webinar in the IMMray PanCan-d series was hosted with Linda Mellby, Ph.D., Thomas King, MD, Ph.D. and Laura Chirica, Ph.D., who gave a more detailed presentation of the results of the Commercial Test Model Study (CTMS).

We announced the appointment of Patrik Dahlen as our new CEO starting on November 1, 2020, and that Mats Grahn will continue as a board member.

I am pleased to hand over the baton to Patrik Dahlen, who I have known for a long time and who is one of the most experienced leaders in the international diagnostics industry. Patrik is not only a highly respected business leader with wide-ranging international experience and knowledge of the international diagnostics industry, but he also knows Immunovia well, from the ground up, as he was one of our board members during the initial years," commented, Mats Grahn, outgoing CEO and current board member of Immunovia AB.

"I am honored to join Immunovia during this pivotal and exciting time in the company's history. I believe that Immunovia is in a position to evolve into a dominating market leader for the blood-based diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and I look forward to the exciting times to come in the company's development.

I would like to emphasize that Immunovia continues to have the goal of a long-term market penetration of 30% after reimbursement and widespread coverage has been achieved. The current size of the addressable market for IMMray PanCan-d is estimated to exceed USD 4 billion in the EU and the USA, across the three risk groups the company targets: hereditary/familial, differential diagnosis of early symptoms and newly diagnosed diabetes in individuals over 50. We look forward to continuing to work with healthcare operators around the world.