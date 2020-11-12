 

Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 16:28  |  46   |   |   

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTC: CBBT), (the “Company” or “Cerebain”) today announces a General Business Update.

Cerebain is in the final stages of its acquisition of PKG, Inc. In combination with the closing of the acquisition of PKG, Cerebain intends to bring the Company’s SEC filings current.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, Cerebain will initiate a review of its overall business and corporate strategic plan. The corporate strategic initiatives to be developed and implemented include, but are not limited to, rebranding and repositioning of the Company’s overall business plan and a comprehensive growth strategy focused on revenue generation through a comprehensive roll-up acquisition strategy of target qualified candidates in select industries.

About Cerebain Biotech Corp.

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTC: CBBT) is a development-stage medical device company focused on the creation and clinical development of a minimally invasive implantable device and a synthetic drug solution. The device leverages the clinically observable, positive impact that Omentum stimulation has on cognitive function as related to dementias, and in particular, Alzheimer’s disease. The corporate vision is based on these positive clinical observations. Visit us at www.cerebain.com or connect with us on Twitter and Facebook to learn more.

About PKG Inc.

PKG, Inc. was established in 1989 and is a privately held corporation based out of Meridian, ID. PKG, Inc. specializes in contract design, development, and manufacturing of system-level devices with expertise in human-machine interfaces. With experience in medical, aerospace, government, and industrial products, PKG helps to raise your company to the next level by leveraging our skills in engineering and technology integration across your product lines. With a complete in-house vertical integration of expertise, services, manufacturing processes, and technologies, PKG provides our customers with all their product development and manufacturing needs. In addition to our expertise of system level devices and human machine interfaces, PKG also offers incubation and acceleration services for startup business and entrepreneurs.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward- looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking statements are also identified through the use of words "believe," enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict" "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risk factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with OTC Markets. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and no assurances can be given that such statements will be achieved.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTC: CBBT), (the “Company” or “Cerebain”) today announces a General Business Update. Cerebain is in the final stages of its acquisition of PKG, Inc. In combination with the closing of the acquisition of PKG, Cerebain intends …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity