 

Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Autoinjectors Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Medical Devices & Equipments Category. The report contains segmentation by Type (Disposable Autoinjectors and Reusable Autoinjectors), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others), and End user (Homecare Settings and Hospitals & Clinics). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The Global Autoinjectors Market size was valued at USD 1,509.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD  5,732.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the autoinjector market size are the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the increasing incidence of anaphylaxis, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government funding.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global autoinjectors market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2Z40/Autoinjecto ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AUTOINJECTORS MARKET SIZE 

The favorable reimbursement environment and government support encouraging the use of autoinjectors drive the growth of autoinjector market size.

Autoinjectors offer many advantages, such as reducing needle-related phobias of anxiety, reducing the chances of needle-stick accidents, preserving dosage accuracy consistency, and improving effectiveness. Thus, the autoinjectors market size is expected to grow during the forecast period due to such advantages.

The patent expiry of biologics, novel formulations and revolutionary drug delivery methods, coupled with the discovery and improvement of bio-drugs, the rise in healthcare spending, the increase in anaphylaxis and the accessibility of generic autoinjector varieties also promote the growth of autoinjectors market size.

The injection site of a drug is selected on the nature of the drug but is typically administered intramuscularly. Autoinjectors are less painful than syringes, which in turn increase the growth of autoinjectors market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2Z40/autoinjecto ...

AUTOINJECTORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the Application,  the anaphylaxis segment held the largest autoinjectors market share ( about 38.5% )during the forecast period.

