RESOLUTIONS of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” held on 12 November 2020
1. On exclusion of shares from the regulated market
To exclude all bearer shares of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” from JSC “Nasdaq Riga” Official Main list.
The decision was made with the required majority of votes.
On behalf of the Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”,
Chairman of the Board J.Hmelnickis
Further information:
Laila Klavina
Head of the Communications Department, JSC “GRINDEKS”
Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012
Fax: (+371) 67083505
laila.klavina@grindeks.lv
www.grindeks.eu
