Novaturas Group strengthens its positions in local tourism segment in the Baltic markets

The leading tour operator in the Baltic States Novaturas group is strengthening its positions in local tourism segment in the Baltics and introduces 2021 holiday season.

“The constraints caused by the COVID-19 virus have highlighted the attractiveness and need for local tourism around the whole world. Our pilot local tourism project has started this summer and we see great potential in it, so we will continue to focus on its development in the Baltics. Many years of experience in the tourism industry across the world and strong negotiating positions have enabled the Company to offer an appealing assortment and ensure competitive prices for customers, especially for 3 or more nights stay,” says Audronė Keinytė, Head of the Novaturas Group.