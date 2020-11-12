 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 16:57  |  126   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced overnight public marketed offering, it has entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to sell 16,750,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4,020,000 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for research and development, expansion of sales and marketing teams for Blockchain Intelligence Group internationally and Netcoins domestically, additional liquidity for Netcoins trade settlement, increase of long-term Bitcoin investment holdings, and working capital.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price equal to $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the ten trading day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common.

The Company will shortly file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the “AR Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus filed on November 10, 2020 to reflect the terms of the Offering. Copies of the AR Preliminary Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units (or the components thereof) on the same terms and conditions of the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, which may be exercised for Common Shares, Warrants or a combination thereof. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be $4,623,000.

Seite 1 von 4
BIGG Digital Assets Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
BIGG Digital Assets, VISA, American Express: Pay per Coin & Click!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
138
BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc -- eure Meinung ?