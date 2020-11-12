BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced overnight public marketed offering, it has entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc. and M Partners Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to sell 16,750,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4,020,000 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for research and development, expansion of sales and marketing teams for Blockchain Intelligence Group internationally and Netcoins domestically, additional liquidity for Netcoins trade settlement, increase of long-term Bitcoin investment holdings, and working capital.



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price equal to $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering, subject to an accelerated expiry if the ten trading day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is equal to or greater than $0.60 per Common.

The Company will shortly file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus (the “AR Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Québec) amending and restating the preliminary short form prospectus filed on November 10, 2020 to reflect the terms of the Offering. Copies of the AR Preliminary Prospectus will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units (or the components thereof) on the same terms and conditions of the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, which may be exercised for Common Shares, Warrants or a combination thereof. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to the Company will be $4,623,000.