 

Production report for October 2020

12 November 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in October 2020 and corresponding numbers for September 2020.

IOX operated October 2020 September 2020
  Boepd(1) Bopd (2) Boepd(1) Bopd (2)
Colombia 1,160 663 1,207 676
Argentina (3) 2,754 261 2,790 246
  1. Barrels of oil equivalents per day
  2. Barrels of oil per day
  3. Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

Comments
October production in Colombia and Argentina remained stable from the previous month.

The Vikingo field in Colombia suffered a minor spill on October 30th, following the rupture of an inlet surface pump hose. The rupture was fixed, and remediation work is close to completion. Relevant authorities have been notified.

An employee at the Puli C license in Colombia tested positive for Covid19 on October 28th. The employee, who is in otherwise good health, is currently in quarantine. All close contacts at the Puli C license have tested negative.

Heavy winds in Patagonia temporarily affected the operations of compressors at Oceano, Campo Bremen and Chorrillos licenses in Argentina. The malfunction was fixed quickly, and production resumed as normal.

Average daily production in November will not be visibly affected by these events.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



16.10.20
Production report for September 2020