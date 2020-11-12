 

Avenir LNG Limited announces delivery of the Avenir Advantage to Future Horizon (L) Pte Ltd.

London, November 12, 2020 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) today announced that its subsidiary Avenir (L) Pte. Ltd. delivered its first dual purpose liquefied natural gas bunkering and supply vessel (LBV) Avenir Advantage to Future Horizon (L) Pte Ltd (a joint venture company between MISC Berhad and Avenir LNG Limited) on 24 October 2020. With the delivery of the Avenir Advantage, Future Horizon is the first dedicated LBV commercial operator in South East Asia.

PETRONAS LNG Sdn. Bhd. has chartered the Avenir Advantage from Future Horizon for a period of three years. Following her maiden voyage from China, the Avenir Advantage has successfully completed the commissioning of the LNG re-loading equipment on the FSU Tenaga Satu and first LNG bunkering of the SIEM Aristotle. Avenir Advantage will supply the regions LNG-fuelled vessels and small-scale LNG projects.

Milorad Doljanin, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: "We are very proud to deliver the first dedicated LNG bunker vessel in South East Asia. With the backing of Petronas’ LNG supply infrastructure, LNG is undeniably a reliable and cost-effective solution to meeting the sulphur cap regulations set by the International Maritime Organization in 2020. We look forward to working with partners like Petronas to ensure LNG is available as a bunker fuel along all key transport corridors."

“Further to the provision of LNG as a bunker fuel, the delivery of the Avenir Advantage means that Petronas now has the infrastructure in place to support the rapid deployment of small-scale supply chains and we are proud to be working with Petronas as envisaged under our previously announced arrangements.”


About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

Avenir Advantage is the first of two ships ordered from Keppel Nantong Shipyard. Its sister vessel is expected to be delivered early 2021 to Hygo Energy Transition (previously Golar Power) for use in Brazil under a three year charter. Avenir LNG is building a further 4 LBVs (2 x 7,500 cubic meters and 2 x 20,000 cubic meters) and the HIGAS LNG import facility (10,800 cubic meters) in Sardinia, Italy.


