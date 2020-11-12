S&P Global Ratings improved the credit rating outlook of AB Ignitis Grupė to stable

After the event driven ratings review, the international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings improved the outlook for the current BBB+ rating from negative to stable.

Event driven review of credit rating of Ignitis Grupė was done after the initial public offering (IPO) of the Company which took place in October 2020. The capital which was raised during the IPO strengthened Ignitis Group's capital base and structure and caused a change of outlook of the BBB + rating.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group, arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt