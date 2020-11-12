 

Richardson Electronics Announces New SiC Schottky Diodes from UnitedSiC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 17:00  |  55   |   |   

Products in Stock and Ready to Ship Worldwide

LAFOX, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of new SiC Schottky diodes from UnitedSiC, now with the lowest VF-Qc for fast switching applications.

With its innovative device technology, UnitedSiC enables its customers to deliver industry-transforming levels of power efficiency to the most advanced applications. Its 3rd generation field-effect transistors (“FETs’) provide excellent switching speed, fast body diode, high-temperature operation, low RDS(ON), and ruggedness that make them outstanding solutions for all switching circuit topologies.

UnitedSiC recently expanded its 3rd generation SiC diode portfolio with the UJ3D 1200V and 1700V devices (UJ3D1210K2, UJ3D1220K2, UJ3D1250K2, and UJ3D1725K2). Typical applications that will benefit the most from these devices include fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) charging access points, industrial motor drives, and solar energy inverters. Key features are:

  • 25A rated option for the 1700V
  • 10A, 20A, and 50A rated options for the 1200V
  • >8.8mm clearance between anode and cathode
  • Lowest VF-Qc for fast switching applications
  • Excellent surge current capability

“UnitedSiC continues to amaze as a leading developer of silicon carbide products. The addition of these new diodes brings its already existing third-generation product portfolio to a new level of excellence," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About UnitedSiC
UnitedSiC develops innovative silicon carbide FET and diode power semiconductors that deliver the industry’s best SiC efficiency and performance for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies variable speed motor drives and solar PV inverters. Visit www.unitedsic.com for more information.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com 

 


Richardson Electronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Richardson Electronics Announces New SiC Schottky Diodes from UnitedSiC Products in Stock and Ready to Ship WorldwideLAFOX, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of new SiC Schottky diodes from UnitedSiC, now with the lowest VF-Qc for fast …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Richardson Electronics Strengthens RF Offering with Masach Tech EMI/RFI Shields
04.11.20
Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions, Launches New Website for Custom Monitor Solutions
29.10.20
Richardson Electronics Partners with Qorvo on “Design Innovations in MMICs” eBook
22.10.20
Richardson Electronics Now Offering Pureechem Ultracapacitors
15.10.20
Richardson Electronics Announces Availability of SCOMES Highly Customizable Power Modules