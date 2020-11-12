eXp World Holdings to Acquire Leading Personal Development Media Brand, SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS Acquisition Expands Reach Into Entrepreneurial, Personal Development and Leadership Market

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty and Virbela, today announced the pending acquisition of SUCCESS Enterprises and its related media properties, including SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses and affiliated social media accounts across platforms.

SUCCESS is a 123-year-old company with substantial brand recognition in the personal development industry, a global market valued at $38 billion in 2019, according to Grand View Research. Through the acquisition, eXp World Holdings will obtain SUCCESS’s established print distribution model and digital footprint, which has a combined reach of over 6 million including print readers, SUCCESS.com website visitors and social media followers. The acquisition also includes valuable intellectual property and assets in the personal development industry, which eXp will leverage to enhance all of the eXp brands while expanding SUCCESS’s reach.

The addition of SUCCESS will amplify eXp’s existing efforts to teach personal development skills. Through SUCCESS’s established print and digital platforms and eXp’s immersive 3D Virbela technology, eXp plans to create an ecosystem to support content, coaching, training and events in the entrepreneurial, personal development and leadership space. One of the first initiatives is to create on-demand coaching and best-in-class digital courses for business leaders across the country.

“From inception, eXp has valued personal development as a key underpinning of the success of real estate professionals. We began distributing SUCCESS magazine to every eXp agent and broker as a part of this commitment to help them succeed at the highest level,” said eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford. “When the opportunity to acquire SUCCESS was presented to me by Stuart Johnson and Success Partners, I was all over it, because of what the publication means to me and to so many sales people and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to continue to invest and expand the SUCCESS brand. By extension, this will be an investment in our agents, brokers and eXp staff, as well as a value-add for the existing SUCCESS audience.”