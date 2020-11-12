 

eXp World Holdings to Acquire Leading Personal Development Media Brand, SUCCESS Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 16:25  |  63   |   |   

SUCCESS Acquisition Expands Reach Into Entrepreneurial, Personal Development and Leadership Market

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty and Virbela, today announced the pending acquisition of SUCCESS Enterprises and its related media properties, including SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses and affiliated social media accounts across platforms.

SUCCESS is a 123-year-old company with substantial brand recognition in the personal development industry, a global market valued at $38 billion in 2019, according to Grand View Research. Through the acquisition, eXp World Holdings will obtain SUCCESS’s established print distribution model and digital footprint, which has a combined reach of over 6 million including print readers, SUCCESS.com website visitors and social media followers. The acquisition also includes valuable intellectual property and assets in the personal development industry, which eXp will leverage to enhance all of the eXp brands while expanding SUCCESS’s reach.

The addition of SUCCESS will amplify eXp’s existing efforts to teach personal development skills. Through SUCCESS’s established print and digital platforms and eXp’s immersive 3D Virbela technology, eXp plans to create an ecosystem to support content, coaching, training and events in the entrepreneurial, personal development and leadership space. One of the first initiatives is to create on-demand coaching and best-in-class digital courses for business leaders across the country.

“From inception, eXp has valued personal development as a key underpinning of the success of real estate professionals. We began distributing SUCCESS magazine to every eXp agent and broker as a part of this commitment to help them succeed at the highest level,” said eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford. “When the opportunity to acquire SUCCESS was presented to me by Stuart Johnson and Success Partners, I was all over it, because of what the publication means to me and to so many sales people and entrepreneurs. Our goal is to continue to invest and expand the SUCCESS brand. By extension, this will be an investment in our agents, brokers and eXp staff, as well as a value-add for the existing SUCCESS audience.”

Seite 1 von 4
eXp World Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eXp World Holdings to Acquire Leading Personal Development Media Brand, SUCCESS Enterprises SUCCESS Acquisition Expands Reach Into Entrepreneurial, Personal Development and Leadership MarketBELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company of eXp Realty and Virbela, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
eXp World Holdings Expands its Commercial Real Estate Network Across the Nation
10.11.20
Virbela Announces Record User Growth and International Adoption in Third Quarter 2020
09.11.20
eXp World Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Financial Results
06.11.20
eXp World Holdings Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program
04.11.20
eXp World Holdings to Host Industry’s Largest Real Estate Event, EXPCON, On Virbela’s Virtual Business World Technology Platform
27.10.20
eXp World Holdings Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights