DGAP-Adhoc Petro Welt Technologies AG: Revenue forecast reduced
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Vienna, November 12, 2020
About Petro Welt Technologies AG
Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations.
Contact
Konstantin Huber (be.public)
Investor Relations
T: +43 1 503 2 503-29
huber@bepublic.at
12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Petro Welt Technologies AG
|Kärntner Ring 11-13
|1010 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 535 23 20-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 535 23 20-20
|E-mail:
|ir@pewete.com
|Internet:
|www.pewete.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A00Y78
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147835
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1147835 12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare