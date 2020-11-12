DGAP-Adhoc CENIT AG: Shareholder representatives enable new elections to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Release of Inside Information according to Article 17 Regulation (EU) 596/2014
Stuttgart, November 12, 2020 - The members of the Supervisory Board Prof. Dr.-Ing. Oliver Riedel (Chairman) and Stephan Gier announced today that they will resign from their positions at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 2021. This should enable a new election to the Supervisory Board, which consists of three members, one third of which are employee representatives. The announcement of the resignations has been made due to the suggestion by the shareholder PRIMEPULSE SE to change the composition of the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147828
Wertpapier
