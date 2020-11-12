CENIT AG: Shareholder representatives enable new elections to the Supervisory Board

 

Stuttgart, November 12, 2020 - The members of the Supervisory Board Prof. Dr.-Ing. Oliver Riedel (Chairman) and Stephan Gier announced today that they will resign from their positions at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 2021. This should enable a new election to the Supervisory Board, which consists of three members, one third of which are employee representatives. The announcement of the resignations has been made due to the suggestion by the shareholder PRIMEPULSE SE to change the composition of the Supervisory Board.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320
Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320
E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de

12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
E-mail: aktie@cenit.de
Internet: www.cenit.com
ISIN: DE0005407100
WKN: 540710
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147828

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147828  12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

