DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel CENIT AG: Shareholder representatives enable new elections to the Supervisory Board 12-Nov-2020 / 17:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, November 12, 2020 - The members of the Supervisory Board Prof. Dr.-Ing. Oliver Riedel (Chairman) and Stephan Gier announced today that they will resign from their positions at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 2021. This should enable a new election to the Supervisory Board, which consists of three members, one third of which are employee representatives. The announcement of the resignations has been made due to the suggestion by the shareholder PRIMEPULSE SE to change the composition of the Supervisory Board.

Contact:Investor RelationsTanja MarinovicTelefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de

12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: CENIT AG Industriestraße 52 - 54 70565 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000 E-mail: aktie@cenit.de Internet: www.cenit.com ISIN: DE0005407100 WKN: 540710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1147828

End of Announcement DGAP News Service