 

For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Health Plans in Massachusetts

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding the health plan choices for people eligible for Medicare in Massachusetts by offering Humana Medicare Advantage health plans in the state for the first time. Residents of two Massachusetts counties, Worcester and Bristol, can select one of the company’s four 2021 Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP.

These Medicare Advantage PPO plan options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“We’re excited to bring a brand-new option in Medicare Advantage coverage to Massachusetts,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “With more than 30 years of Medicare experience, Humana offers robust and affordable Medicare coverage, and serves nearly 8.4 million Medicare members across the country. We look forward to serving our new members in Massachusetts and to helping them achieve better health.”

The Medicare Advantage plans offered will have premiums ranging from $0 to low monthly plan premiums; low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; a broad, national network of physicians, specialists and hospitals, which is important to those who know they will be seeking care outside of state lines; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world.

One of the health plan choices is the Humana Honor plan, a $0 premium Medicare Advantage PPO option with a $40 Part B giveback. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan, are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

  • SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.
  • Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.
  • Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

For more information about enrolling in Humana plans, Massachusetts residents can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare or speak with one of Humana’s licensed sales agents by calling 1-800-213-5286 (TTY: 711) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Y0040_GCHKZ66EN_M

