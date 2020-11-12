For First Time, Humana Offering Medicare Advantage Health Plans in Massachusetts

These Medicare Advantage PPO plan options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expanding the health plan choices for people eligible for Medicare in Massachusetts by offering Humana Medicare Advantage health plans in the state for the first time. Residents of two Massachusetts counties, Worcester and Bristol, can select one of the company’s four 2021 Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, or AEP.

“We’re excited to bring a brand-new option in Medicare Advantage coverage to Massachusetts,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “With more than 30 years of Medicare experience, Humana offers robust and affordable Medicare coverage, and serves nearly 8.4 million Medicare members across the country. We look forward to serving our new members in Massachusetts and to helping them achieve better health.”

The Medicare Advantage plans offered will have premiums ranging from $0 to low monthly plan premiums; low co-payments for doctor visits; coverage for most annual screenings at no charge; a broad, national network of physicians, specialists and hospitals, which is important to those who know they will be seeking care outside of state lines; and emergency coverage anywhere in the world.

One of the health plan choices is the Humana Honor plan, a $0 premium Medicare Advantage PPO option with a $40 Part B giveback. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan, are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM , a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities. Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

