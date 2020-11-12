 

STOVE TOP Wants You to “Get Stuffy” With Launch of Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

With nowhere to go and nowhere to be the last eight months, comfy clothes have become the exclusive wardrobe for Americans in quarantine. This Thanksgiving, STOVE TOP is debuting a limited-edition Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection that is sure to turn your 2020 turkey dinner into a formal affair, whether celebrating in person or virtually. It’s time to trade in your quarantine sweatpants and get stuffy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005738/en/

STOVE TOP Dinner Jacket + Shawl (Photo: Business Wire)

STOVE TOP Dinner Jacket + Shawl (Photo: Business Wire)

With five stuffing-inspired fashions, the STOVE TOP Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection promises something for everyone in the family:

  • A unisex, red velvet dinner jacket complete with stuffing lining
  • Never-before-seen stufflinks (stuffing cuff links)
  • A reversible STOVE TOP shawl
  • A spiffy stuffed headband
  • A STOVE TOP handkerchief that doubles as a pocket square

“Let’s face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year,” said Juliet Levine, Brand Manager of STOVE TOP. “We hope our STOVE TOP Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

The limited-edition fashion pieces retail between $4.79 and $30, and will be listed at www.LetsGetStuffy.com beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 12 p.m. ET. Stuffing lovers should act fast to bring home the collection while supplies last.

To help those in need during this time, the brand will be making a donation of 50,000 meals to Feeding America to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving.

For more information about STOVE TOP or the Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: The Kraft Heinz Company
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STOVE TOP Wants You to “Get Stuffy” With Launch of Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Collection With nowhere to go and nowhere to be the last eight months, comfy clothes have become the exclusive wardrobe for Americans in quarantine. This Thanksgiving, STOVE TOP is debuting a limited-edition Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection that is sure to turn …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Maxwell House Announces $200,000 Donation, Multiyear Partnership With Operation FINALLY HOME to Build Homes for Veterans in Need
03.11.20
2 brandheiße Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktien mit über 5 % Dividendenrendite!
02.11.20
Solides Q3: Ist die Buffett-Aktie Kraft Heinz jetzt ein Kauf?
29.10.20
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
25.10.20
Mehr Chance als Risiko? Kraft Heinz und Walgreens Boots Alliance locken mit günstiger Einstiegsmöglichkeit!
23.10.20
Trick-or-Treating Is Going to Look Different This Year, So HEINZ Is Giving Families a Spooky Way to Celebrate With Launch of New Tomato Blood Ketchup
21.10.20
Kool-Aid Man Crashes Through Halloween to Save Trick-or-Treating

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
1.124
The Kraft Heinz Company