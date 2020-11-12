Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL) in the U.S. Market
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vials a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Quelicin (Succinylcholine Chloride) Injection, 20 mg/mL, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The Quelicin brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $74.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in September 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.
Dr. Reddy’s Succinylcholine Chloride Injection USP, 200 mg/10 mL (20 mg/mL), is available in multi-dose vials.
Please see full prescribing information including boxed warning.
https://www.drreddys.com/pi/succinylcholine-chloride.pdf
WARNING
RISK OF CARDIAC ARREST FROM HYPERKALEMIC RHABDOMYOLYSIS
There have been rare reports of acute rhabdomyolysis with hyperkalemia followed by ventricular dysrhythmias, cardiac arrest and death after the administration of succinylcholine to apparently healthy pediatric patients who were subsequently found to have undiagnosed skeletal muscle myopathy, most frequently Duchenne's muscular dystrophy.
This syndrome often presents as peaked T-waves and sudden cardiac arrest within minutes after the administration of the drug in healthy appearing pediatric patients (usually, but not exclusively, males, and most frequently 8 years of age or younger). There have also been reports in adolescents.
Therefore, when a healthy appearing infant or child develops cardiac arrest soon after administration of succinylcholine, not felt to be due to inadequate ventilation, oxygenation or anesthetic overdose, immediate treatment for hyperkalemia should be instituted. This should include administration of intravenous calcium, bicarbonate, and glucose with insulin, with hyperventilation. Due to the abrupt onset of this syndrome, routine resuscitative measures are likely to be unsuccessful. However, extraordinary and prolonged resuscitative efforts have resulted in successful resuscitation in some reported cases. In addition, in the presence of signs of malignant hyperthermia, appropriate treatment should be instituted concurrently.
