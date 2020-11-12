 

CUT! By Cinemark Cypress – Dine-in Theatre, Kitchen and Bar Opens Nov. 12, Elevating Moviegoing Experience for Greater Houston Area

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, welcomes moviegoers in the greater Houston area to enjoy an elevated entertainment experience at CUT! By Cinemark Cypress – Dine-In Theatre, Kitchen and Bar. Located off Highway 290 at 29030 Northwest Freeway, the eight-screen entertainment destination is now open and features the Cinemark cinematic experience that moviegoers love, plus hand-crafted cocktails and a delicious menu of high quality, freshly prepared cuisine including signature pizzas made from scratch and baked to perfection in an Italian stone oven.

CUT! By Cinemark Cypress – Dine-in Theatre, Kitchen and Bar Opens Nov. 12, Elevating Moviegoing Experience for Greater Houston Area. The theatre features Cinemark cinematic experience that moviegoers love, plus hand-crafted cocktails and a delicious menu of high quality, freshly prepared cuisine including signature pizzas made from scratch and baked to perfection in an Italian stone oven. (Photo: Business Wire)

“CUT! By Cinemark offers the ultimate dining and entertainment spot with a carefully curated menu of freshly prepared food and craft cocktails that further enhance the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Cinemark is pleased to continue to evolve the moviegoing experience with our CUT! concept at a time when people need entertainment and an escape from reality the most.”

CUT! by Cinemark elevates the traditional movie theatre experience by offering guests made-to-order menu items prepared in the full in-theatre kitchen and specialty cocktails to enjoy in any of the auditoriums, as well as in the dining and lounge areas. Moviegoers can have traditional snacks or full meals, including hand-stretched pizzas made with the freshest ingredients and served straight from an Italian stone oven, delivered discreetly to their seat with the push of a button. In addition to the mouthwatering fresh pizza, the menu includes items such as Rosemary Fries with Chipotle Mayo, Brisket Nachos, a Beyond Burger, Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich and decadent desserts. The range of hand-crafted cocktails perfectly complements any meal or snack, including a Ghost Margarita, Blackberry Tequila Smash and Blueberry Pom Cosmo. The restaurant, patio and lounge are welcoming environments designed to offer guests fun, casual and social spaces, whether there for a full meal or on the way to catch this year’s newest films.

