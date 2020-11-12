Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. Enters into a Binding LOI to acquire 100% of the Assets of Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc.

FSB is an intellectual property (“IP”), formulation and white label provider that has conducted sales via e-commerce, online, Amazon and doctors’ offices within the United States offering popular CBD, CBG and Hemp oil extract products like RehabRx and Hemp Pops. The Company will be acquiring the assets and inventory of FSB. The LOI is legally binding and subject to the negotiation of a definitive agreement (the “ Definitive Agreement ”).

PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Full Spectrum Biosciences Inc.("FSB"),a Colorado company.

TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

The Company will acquire 100% of the revenue generating assets including the web sites for the popular CBD, CBG and Hemp oil extract products like RehabRx, (www.rehabrx.com) and Hemp Pops, (www.hemppops.com), the current inventory and the sales and distribution networks that have generated approximately $25,000 to $30,000 USD in monthly revenues since 2018 (the “Transaction”). Gross margin is estimated at 30%.

The consideration for the Purchase will be stipulated in the form of a number of common shares of PRIMO (the "Consideration Shares") at a per share price equal to the volume weighted average price of such shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange over a 15-day period ending on the day such Consideration Shares are required to be issued ("15 day VWAP"). The consideration paid by Primo to FSB for the Transaction shall be based on an independent valuation of the Assets by a Third Party Valuator. The valuation is currently in progress.

There will be no Change of Control or Fundamental change of business. The Transaction will be subject to review by the parties’ tax, corporate, and legal advisors prior to Closing. The senior management team of PRIMO will consist of those officers presently appointed by the board of directors of PRIMO and shall remain the same.

About Agritek Holdings Inc. and Full Spectrum Biosciences

FSB is a licensed Colorado Corporation which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agritek Holdings Inc. existing under the laws of the State of Delaware as a “C” corporation, and a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets under the symbol “AGTK” (“Agritek”).

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (www.AgritekHoldings.com), is a fully integrated, active real estate investor and advisor of white label brands in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related real estate holdings. The hemp based raw material and products produced at facilities owned by Agritek Holdings and leased back to licensed operators are then used for retail branded CBD, CBG and Hemp oil extract products produced by its subsidiary Full Spectrum Biosciences presently sold via e-commerce, online, Amazon and Doctors offices within the United States. Brands include RehabRX, Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and multiple white labeled brands. Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act