 

Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 17:23  |  70   |   |   

First-to-market online retail ETF delivers 1-year return of 83.80%

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSE: IBUY) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. IBUY is the first and largest ETF to focus on the online retail segment, holds a 5-star Overall Morningstar rating, and is ranked the #1 fund among 40 funds in the Consumer Cyclical category over a 3-year period.

Since its inception in April 2016, IBUY has delivered a 255.98% cumulative return versus the S&P Retail Select Industry Index’s 9.41% return through October 31, 2020. Other broad based indexes, including the S&P 500 Total Return and the NASDAQ 100 Total Return, produced 70.19% and 155.70% returns respectively.

“With more than $1 billion in assets, significant outperformance over broad-based indexes, and the top track record in the consumer cyclical fund category, we believe IBUY is the bellwether ETF for the evolving retail sector,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Today just 16% of all U.S. retail sales occur online, which is why we believe the disruption of the retail industry is still early in its lifecycle. We expect online retail stocks to be an attractive market segment for growth-minded investors for years to come.”

IBUY is an index-based ETF requiring companies to have 70% or more of revenue from online sales or $100 billion in annual online sales to qualify for inclusion. In addition, IBUY’s portfolio equally weights online retail stocks in its two geographic sleeves: U.S. (75% of the portfolio) and international (25%). This weighting approach increases portfolio diversification by avoiding concentrated positions in large capitalized online retail stocks which often have multiple business units besides online retail.

To learn more about IBUY, visit the ETF’s website.

About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments LLC, has $2.3 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/11/20). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

Contacts

Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
or
Media Contact:
Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
Caitlyn Foster, 610-228-2056
amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Short-term performance may often reflect conditions that are likely not sustainable, and thus such performance may not be repeated in the future.

IBUY Performance

Seite 1 von 3
Amplif ETF Trst Amplify Online Retail jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets First-to-market online retail ETF delivers 1-year return of 83.80% CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amplify ETFs announces the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSE: IBUY) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. IBUY is the first …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...