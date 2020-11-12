Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets

Since its inception in April 2016, IBUY has delivered a 255.98% cumulative return versus the S&P Retail Select Industry Index’s 9.41% return through October 31, 2020. Other broad based indexes, including the S&P 500 Total Return and the NASDAQ 100 Total Return, produced 70.19% and 155.70% returns respectively.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSE: IBUY) has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management. IBUY is the first and largest ETF to focus on the online retail segment, holds a 5-star Overall Morningstar rating, and is ranked the #1 fund among 40 funds in the Consumer Cyclical category over a 3-year period.

“With more than $1 billion in assets, significant outperformance over broad-based indexes, and the top track record in the consumer cyclical fund category, we believe IBUY is the bellwether ETF for the evolving retail sector,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Today just 16% of all U.S. retail sales occur online, which is why we believe the disruption of the retail industry is still early in its lifecycle. We expect online retail stocks to be an attractive market segment for growth-minded investors for years to come.”

IBUY is an index-based ETF requiring companies to have 70% or more of revenue from online sales or $100 billion in annual online sales to qualify for inclusion. In addition, IBUY’s portfolio equally weights online retail stocks in its two geographic sleeves: U.S. (75% of the portfolio) and international (25%). This weighting approach increases portfolio diversification by avoiding concentrated positions in large capitalized online retail stocks which often have multiple business units besides online retail.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments LLC, has $2.3 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 11/11/20). Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for growth, capital preservation, and income-focused investors.

