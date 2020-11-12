Onex Fourth-Quarter Dividend Declared

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.

