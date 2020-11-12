OSLO, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoTopsOnline has collaborated with Jon Pardy and Drew Gonzalez to deliver a series of live podcasts! Thirst Lounge hosts Jon and Drew will be sharing the best online casinos and the games they have to offer. During the live stream, they will be discussing the best tips and strategies for playing casino games, and exclusive bonuses will also be dropped throughout the series. Special guests will also be invited to join Jon and Drew.

Jon and Drew have been around the poker scene for quite some time, first starting out playing casually, later becoming poker professionals and part of Bill Perkins' Thirst Lounge Team. You may also recognise Jon as the Big Brother Canada season 2 winner and he's definitely not camera shy!