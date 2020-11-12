 

Thriving E-Commerce and Retail Sectors Boost Demand Opportunities for Radiofrequency identification (RFID) Tags Market Players TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 17:30  |  60   |   |   

Global RFID tags market is estimated to show substantial growth and reach to US$ 29.4 Bn by 2030. Increased focus of several industry leaders to improve the efficiency of their products is key factor driving market growth.

 - Asia Pacific RFID tags market is foreseen to grow at promising pace during assessment period.

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiofrequency identification (RFID) tags technology is widely utilized for automated identification of objects, people, materials, and animals. From past few years, this technology is gaining traction across various end-use industries worldwide. One of the key reasons attributed to scenario is ability of these products to various advantages such as low power requirement, location assistance, and flexibility.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

RFID tags find application in various industrial sectors such as construction, oil and gas, retail, port management, and e-Commerce. This wide range of application shows that the global RFID tags market will expand at rapid pace during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Analysts at TMR largely concur that the global RFID tags market is likely to show growth at stupendous speed on the back of plethora of factors. Some of the important factors fueling market growth include thriving retail and e-Commerce sectors in developed as well as developing countries, growing use of RFID tags in various industrial sectors, and technological advancements in this sector.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23867

Key Findings of RFID Tags Market Report

  • The global RFID tags market is foreseen to expand at promising CAGR of ~10% during 2020–2030.
  • The market is predicted to account for valuation of US$ 29.4 Bn by 2030.
  • The total valuation of the market for RFID tags was approximately US$ 11.5 Bn in 2020.
  • North America accounts for lion's share of the RFID tags market.
  • The abovementioned region is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming years.
  • The Asia Pacific RFID tags market is predicted to hold promising market share during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

Explore 238 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on RFID Tags Market (Type: Active RFID Tags and Passive RFID Tags; Form Factor: Labels, Cards, Fobs, Hard Tags, and Others; and Application: Retail & Wholesale, Agriculture, Healthcare/Medical, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Education, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rfid-tags-market.html

