Press Release// SNCF Réseau optimizes its rail network monitoring and maintenance with the help of Capgemini

SNCF Réseau optimizes its rail network monitoring and maintenance with the help of Capgemini

Paris, November 12th 2020 - SNCF Réseau , the service provider that manages railway infrastructure in France, in partnership with Capgemini , is deploying an innovative application to optimize the supervision of its rail network in order to increase its performance and meet the growing demand for mobility. Thanks to this digital solution, SNCF Réseau’s teams in charge of the maintenance of over 30,000 kilometers of track, are alerted and activated in real time using a mobile application that geolocates precisely any incidents on the network. The tool will help to improve the regularity of traffic flows, as well as passenger information.

The railway network is now remotely monitored and supervised to detect any technical failures in the tracks, signalling, catenaries, level crossings or switches. Different systems work together to detect anomalies and warn maintenance staff, enabling installations to be restored as quickly as possible.

A unique tool to optimize network monitoring and maintenance

SNCF Réseau, in collaboration with Capgemini, initiated the overhaul of its supervision application. The result, called "New Generation Supervision" is an innovative application in service since July 1, 2020 in the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region. This new tool will be progressively implemented in other regions between 2021 and 2022.

In the event of a hazard, the application makes it possible, for example, to communicate in real time, data relating to the maintenance operation concerned (travel times, arrival times on site, response times, etc.). This data is instantly accessible to rail operators, who can then provide passengers with the best possible, most up to date information.

With this unique tool, common to the four supervision centers across the country, and capable of managing alerts from various sources, it will be possible to build a vision of corrective and conditional maintenance needs on a national scale. Ultimately, all the data from human monitoring, remote monitoring and monitoring trains will be sent back to the supervision centers where it will be collated and centralized. More broadly, the aim is to establish a comprehensive information system on the state of rail infrastructure and to assist in decision-making for appropriate maintenance.