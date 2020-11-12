 

BONDUELLE Availability of proparatory documents related to the Combined Shareholder's Meeting of the 3rd of December 2020

BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56,942,095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France.
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d’Ascq, on November 12, 2020

Press Release

COMBINED SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING
OF DECEMBER 3, 2020

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE COMBINED
SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING

ADDENDUM to the PRELIMINARY MEETING NOTICE PUBLISHED IN THE FRENCH PUBLICATION FOR LEGAL ANNUNCEMENTS (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) ON OCTOBER 26, 2020

The shareholders are informed that the preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting  of December 3rd, 2020, as set out in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Code of Commerce are available and downloadable on the website of the company: http://www.bonduelle.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-generale.html.

In accordance with article R. 225-89 of the French Code of Commerce, the full text of the documents to be presented to the Shareholder’s Meeting according to articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Code of Commerce will be made available at the company's administrative head office, located at: rue Nicolas Appert, BP 30173 - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq Cedex as from the publication of the Shareholder’s Meeting notice, i.e. November 16, 2020.

In accordance with article R. 225-88 of the French Code of Commerce, any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day before the Shareholder’s Meeting, request the company to send him the information mentioned in articles R. 225- 81 and R. 225-83 of the French Code of Commerce. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a shareholding certificate in the bearer share accounts held by a financial authorized intermediary.

The preliminary meeting notice, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published in French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 129 dated of October 26th, 2020.

We also bring to the attention of the shareholders the addition, by the General Manager, to the preliminary meeting notice published in the aforementioned BALO, of one new draft resolution pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting, numbered 20, resolution 20 to 26 are consequently renumbered accordingly as the 21 to 27 , in order to adopt a purspose statement and to amend article 2 of the articles of association accordingly. 

The Meeting notice, including this new draft resolution pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting, will be published in the BALO as well as in the newspaper authorized to carry legal advertisements - La Voix du Nord – on  November 16, 2020.

The other resolutions remain unchanged except for their numbering.

All The resolutions of the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting are set out in the Shareholders' Guide (Livret des actionnaires), which is online and downloadable from the Company's website http://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/general-assembly.html.

Finally, it is reminded that the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting will take place on Thursday the 3rd  of December 2020 at 5.00 pm at the company’s administrative head office located at: rue Nicolas Appert in Villeneuve d’Ascq, France.

However, in the context of the current health situation related to Covid-19, and as a precautionary measure, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to vote by post or to give their proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholder’s Meeting.

In the event that shareholders wish to attend the Shareholder’s Meeting, they are reminded that the reception of shareholders is subject to the observance of health gestures and in particular the wearing of masks throughout the Shareholder’s Meeting. In addition, shareholders are informed that the traditional cocktail reception at the end of the Shareholder’s Meeting will not be held this year.

In addition, depending on health and/or legal requirements, the organization of the Shareholders' Meeting may change, and could be held exclusively behind closed doors.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the  www.bonduelle.com  website.

This document is a free translation into English and has no other value than an informative one. Should there be any difference between the French and the English version, only the French-language version shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by Bonduelle.

 

