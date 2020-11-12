 

Genomic Vision Financial Information for the Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 18:00  |  65   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its 9-month revenue and cash position at September 30, 20201.

Revenue for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2020

 

 

9 months

 

3rd quarter

In thousands of euros – IFRS

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Revenue from Quest Diagnostics R&D

 

0

225

-100%

 

0

75

-100%

Sales of products and services

 

795

1,060

-25%

 

176

429

-59%

of which: life science research (LSR) market

 

695

911

-24%

 

145

409

-65%

of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD)

 

100

149

-33%

 

31

20

+55%

Total revenue from sales

 

795

Seite 1 von 3
Genomic Vision Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genomic Vision Financial Information for the Third Quarter of 2020 Regulatory News: Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its 9-month revenue and cash position at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity