Genomic Vision Financial Information for the Third Quarter of 2020
Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company that develops tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, today announced its 9-month revenue and cash position at September 30, 20201.
Revenue for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2020
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
3rd quarter
|
In thousands of euros – IFRS
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
∆
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
∆
|
Revenue from Quest Diagnostics R&D
|
|
0
|
225
|
-100%
|
|
0
|
75
|
-100%
|
Sales of products and services
|
|
795
|
1,060
|
-25%
|
|
176
|
429
|
-59%
|
of which: life science research (LSR) market
|
|
695
|
911
|
-24%
|
|
145
|
409
|
-65%
|
of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD)
|
|
100
|
149
|
-33%
|
|
31
|
20
|
+55%
|
Total revenue from sales
|
|
795
