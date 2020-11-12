 

Gecina Cellectis Group Extends Its Space in the Biopark Building in Paris

The Cellectis pharmaceutical group’s new lease concerns close to 850 sq.m for a six-year firm period. Cellectis is extending its presence in the Biopark complex to nearly 5,500 sq.m, reflecting its robust development and business growth.

This lease takes the total space relet with the two biopharmaceutical groups Cellectis and Parexel in Biopark up to nearly 3,500 sq.m, following the previous tenant’s departure, representing almost 85% of the space initially vacated during the first half of the year.

These transactions also show positive reversion, confirming the appeal and good performance of rental markets in the Paris Region’s central sectors and Paris City in particular.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

