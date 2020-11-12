KBC Group information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
Following information regarding the traditional annual capital increase of KBC Group NV reserved for staff is available on www.kbc.com /
corporate governance / leadership / Board of Directors: information, in the table ‘Special reports of the Board’ (only in Dutch):
- Report of the Board and related statutory Auditors’ report concerning the disapplication of the preferential subscription right
