S&P Global Ratings has today published an update on the rating of Bank Norwegian. S&P Global Ratings revises the outlook from “Negative” to "Stable", while affirming the long-term rating of "BBB" and a short-term rating of "A-2".

S&P Global Ratings highlights that “Bank Norwegian's earnings performance in the first nine months of 2020 demonstrate resilience amid COVID-19 fallout, and its capital and provisions are strong enough to absorb losses even in a more adverse scenario. The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will defend its high risk-adjusted profitability and maintain strong capital buffers through 2022.”

