LACROIX Group announces return to growth in the fourth quarter.
LACROIX Group (LACR - FR0000066607), international technological equipment manufacturer, announces its revenue for the fourth quarter of its 2019-2020 financial year (from 1 July to 30 September 2020). By way of reminder, following the change of closure date, the current financial year will have an exceptional duration of 15 months, from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2020, and will therefore include a fifth quarter.
Return to growth in the fourth quarter
In the fourth quarter alone, LACROIX Group experienced growth of 1.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018/2019 (+1.0% at constant scope) with turnover of €119.4m.
|Revenue in million euros
|2019/2020
|2018/2019
|Change
|
Cumulative total
2019/2020
|
Cumulative total
2018/2019
|Change
|1st quarter
|125.4
|116.5
|+7.6%
|125.4
|116.5
|+7.6%
|2nd quarter
|113.4
|122.6
|-7.5%
|238.8
|239.0
|-0.1%
|3rd quarter
|80.1
|125.4
|-36.1%
|318.9
|364.4
|-12.5%
|4th quarter
|119.4
|117.3
|+1.8%
|438.3
|481.7
|-9.0%
|Total LACROIX Group
|438.3
|481.7
|-9.0%
|438.3
|481.7
|-9.0%
On a cumulative basis since the start of the financial year (from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020), Group’s revenue thus comes to €438.3m, compared to €481.7m on 30 September 2019, representing a decrease of 9.0% (-10.7% at constant scope).
“LACROIX Group’s performance in the fourth quarter is very satisfactory, and confirms our good strategic orientations. Despite an unprecedented health crisis, we have demonstrated our capacity to quickly return to growth, thanks to our unique global positioning in key technological equipment, serving societal needs, more essential today than ever. The recent degradation of the health situation naturally requires us to exercise caution for the coming months. We remain nonetheless fully confident in our ability to turn this new corner and regain a long-term performance trajectory, once the situation has normalised again,” notes Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX Group.
