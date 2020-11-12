Waturu Holding A/S – Trading update for the period 01.07.2020 – 30.09.2020

Waturu update In Q3, Waturu moved into new production facilities in Fredericia. There is focus on achieving the announced goals, which means, among other things, that work is being done to ensure that production via the automated robot line, which is set up at the factory, will be operational. Waturu has initiated a process to ensure that more external specialists get to test Waturu´s new product in order to be able to validate the company´s technology externally. Waturu is also working on preparing a new communication strategy, which from Q1 2021 will ensure better, broader and more open communication. Therefore, a company / product video has been developed, which together with an updated website will be presented as soon as possible. The management of Waturu also has an ongoing focus on ensuring progress in the company´s subsidiaries and on the group´s liquidity.

Listing process Aquaturu A/S and Watgen Medical A/S



The company has postponed the listing process for the two subsidiaries.



In Q3, the management of Aquaturu A/S has continued to work on preparing the company for a stock

exchange listing, which the company expects to be completed in 2021.



Aquaturu A/S has successfully secured documentation for the company´s technology, which can reduce

bacteria and parasites (ex. fish-lice) in land-based freshwater fish farms.



The company´s technology is in operation on a Danish fish farm and expects to have a production-ready

product ready in Q4/Q1 2021.



Aquaturu A/S has, among other things, entered into agreements with several large fish farms in Denmark

as well as a large American land-based plant for breeding freshwater salmon.



Aquaturu A/S is working to enter into a pre-ipo capitalization, which will strengthen the company´s capital

base towards the planned listing. For more information contact us via email at info@waturu.com.

Waturu Holding A/S is also a majority shareholder in Watgen Medical A/S, which, among other things,

develops solutions for wound care.



The company expects to be able to present a solution that leads to better wound care treatment, by

ensuring rinsing with bacteria-free temperate water.