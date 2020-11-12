 

Michelin Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 18:00  |  39   |   |   

 PRESS RELEASE
Clermont-Ferrand – November 12, 2020

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join

 

New member appointed by cooptation to the Supervisory Board

The members of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, meeting on November 12, 2020, noted the resignation of Cyrille Poughon from the Board due to new responsibilities he will be taking on in the Michelin Group.

The Supervisory Board members would like to thank Cyrille Poughon, who has been a member since May 16, 2014 and who was the first employee to sit on the Board, for his contribution to the work of the Board and its Audit Committee over the last six years.

At the same meeting on November 12, 2020, on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointments Committee, the members of the Supervisory Board then unanimously decided to appoint by cooptation Jean-Michel Severino, replacing Cyrille Poughon, who had resigned, as an independent member of the Board and as a member of its Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Jean-Michel Severino, who is a French national, was born in 1957. He started his career as Inspector of finances and is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Jean-Michel Severino is also graduated from ESCP Business School and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris and has a master’s degree in economics and a bachelor’s in law.

Since 2011, he has been CEO of Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P), a fund management team specializing in financing for African start-ups and SMEs. He is a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Danone and a director and member of the Audit Committee at Orange. He is also a Senior Fellow and director at the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (FERDI) and a member of the French Academy of Technologies.

The appointment by cooptation of Jean-Michel Severino will be submitted for ratification at the Annual Shareholders Meeting called in 2021 to approve the 2020 financial statements. If ratified, his term of office will expire at the Annual Shareholders Meeting called in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements.

Two members representing employees soon to join the Supervisory Board

At the same meeting on November 12, 2020, the Supervisory Board noted the appointment of Delphine Roussy and Jean-Christophe Laourde as new members of the Board representing employees, designated as such in accordance with Article 15.2 of the Company’s Bylaws as amended by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020 in application of the changes introduced by the PACTE Act (Act No. 2019-486 of May 22, 2019).

Seite 1 von 2
Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Registered shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michelin Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join  PRESS RELEASEClermont-Ferrand – November 12, 2020 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital
09.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Michelin auf 'Neutral' - Ziel hoch auf 113 Euro
09.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft MICHELIN auf 'Neutral'
28.10.20
RBC belässt MICHELIN auf 'Outperform'
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gute Konjunkturdaten versöhnen die Anleger etwas
23.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
23.10.20
UBS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Buy'
23.10.20
Aktien Europa: Gewinne am Ende einer bislang schwachen Woche
23.10.20
ROUNDUP: Michelin hebt Ausblick - Reifennachfrage erholt sich schneller
23.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Equal Weight'