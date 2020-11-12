Changes to the composition of the Supervisory Board: new member appointed by cooptation and two members representing employees soon to join

The members of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, meeting on November 12, 2020, noted the resignation of Cyrille Poughon from the Board due to new responsibilities he will be taking on in the Michelin Group.

The Supervisory Board members would like to thank Cyrille Poughon, who has been a member since May 16, 2014 and who was the first employee to sit on the Board, for his contribution to the work of the Board and its Audit Committee over the last six years.

At the same meeting on November 12, 2020, on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointments Committee, the members of the Supervisory Board then unanimously decided to appoint by cooptation Jean-Michel Severino, replacing Cyrille Poughon, who had resigned, as an independent member of the Board and as a member of its Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

Jean-Michel Severino, who is a French national, was born in 1957. He started his career as Inspector of finances and is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. Jean-Michel Severino is also graduated from ESCP Business School and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris and has a master’s degree in economics and a bachelor’s in law.

Since 2011, he has been CEO of Investisseurs et Partenaires (I&P), a fund management team specializing in financing for African start-ups and SMEs. He is a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Danone and a director and member of the Audit Committee at Orange. He is also a Senior Fellow and director at the Foundation for Studies and Research on International Development (FERDI) and a member of the French Academy of Technologies.

The appointment by cooptation of Jean-Michel Severino will be submitted for ratification at the Annual Shareholders Meeting called in 2021 to approve the 2020 financial statements. If ratified, his term of office will expire at the Annual Shareholders Meeting called in 2022 to approve the 2021 financial statements.

Two members representing employees soon to join the Supervisory Board

At the same meeting on November 12, 2020, the Supervisory Board noted the appointment of Delphine Roussy and Jean-Christophe Laourde as new members of the Board representing employees, designated as such in accordance with Article 15.2 of the Company’s Bylaws as amended by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020 in application of the changes introduced by the PACTE Act (Act No. 2019-486 of May 22, 2019).