Advent Technologies Announces Appointment of Katherine E. Fleming, Provost of New York University, to Board of Directors

Advent Technologies, an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced the appointment of Katherine E. Fleming as a new Member of its Board of Directors, in the context of its planned merger with AMCI Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AMCI) and the upcoming Nasdaq listing. Advent has recently announced a definitive agreement to merge with AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) and become listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Dr. Fleming will join Advent’s board of Advisors immediately, and the board of directors appointment will commence upon the closing of the transaction.

Katherine E. Fleming has over fifteen years’ experience in Higher Education leadership and has been the Provost of New York University (NYU) since 2016, with responsibility for allocating financial resources and setting strategic priorities, and with oversight of all Deans and Directors. From 2007-2011 she directed the Institut Remarque at the Ecole Normale Superieure in Paris, and from 2012-2016 she served as the President of the Board of the University of Piraeus (Greece). A historian by training, she earned a BA from Barnard College of Columbia University, an MA from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. She was granted honorary Greek citizenship by the Hellenic Republic in 2015, and in 2019 was named by France to the Legion d’Honneur.