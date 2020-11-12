 

Analysis from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT and Its Long-Term Extension Study Demonstrates VYNDAQEL 80 mg/VYNDAMAX 61 mg Significantly Improved Survival in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Compared to VYNDAQEL 20 mg

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today the publication of an analysis showing that VYNDAQEL (tafamidis meglumine) 80 mg/VYNDAMAX (tafamidis) 61 mg were associated with a statistically significant improvement in long-term survival in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) compared to VYNDAQEL 20 mg, reaffirming optimal dosing for these patients.

Results from the analysis of the Phase 3 Tafamidis in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Clinical Trial (ATTR-ACT) and its long-term extension study, which were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure, demonstrated a 30% relative reduction in the risk of death (p=0.0374) among patients with ATTR-CM initially treated with VYNDAQEL 80 mg and subsequently transitioned to VYNDAMAX 61 mg, versus patients initially treated with VYNDAQEL 20 mg and transitioned to VYNDAMAX 61 mg. When adjusting for covariates, including age, biomarkers and functional capacity, the reduction in risk was increased to 43% (p<0.05) for VYNDAQEL 80 mg/VYNDAMAX 61 mg versus VYNDAQEL 20 mg. Both VYNDAQEL 80 mg/VYNDAMAX 61 mg and VYNDAQEL 20 mg were associated with safety profiles similar to placebo.

“Results from this analysis provide valuable information for health care providers by reinforcing that VYNDAQEL 80 mg and the bioequivalent tafamidis free acid 61 mg VYNDAMAX are the appropriate doses for patients with ATTR-CM, demonstrating a clear survival benefit over VYNDAQEL 20 mg,” said Brenda Cooperstone, Chief Development Officer, Rare Disease, Pfizer Global Product Development. “This research, along with our continued work to better understand transthyretin amyloidosis, shows our commitment to addressing the needs of this significantly underserved patient population.”

ATTR-CM is a rare, underdiagnosed, progressive and life-threatening disease caused by unstable transthyretin proteins that misfold and aggregate into amyloid fibrils that can build up in the heart and other parts of the body. The buildup of transthyretin amyloid in the heart causes the heart muscle to stiffen over time, eventually leading to heart failure. Once diagnosed, the median life expectancy in untreated patients with ATTR-CM, dependent on sub-type, is approximately two to 3.5 years.

“With additional patients and a longer duration of treatment, data from the extension study provided further confirmation that VYNDAQEL 80 mg and VYNDAMAX 61 mg are the optimal doses for the treatment of ATTR-CM,” said Thibaud Damy, MD, coordinator of the French Referral Centers for Cardiac Amyloidosis and past president of the French Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy group, French Society of Cardiology. “These medicines, which provide a significant survival benefit, represent a breakthrough for patients with ATTR-CM who previously had limited treatment options.”

