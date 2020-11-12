 

Lincoln Educational Services Participating at Investor Conferences; Company to Highlight Recent Operational Success and Performance

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company, discussing recent progress and highlighting the 2020 third quarter operational performance at two investor conferences the week of November 16.

  • Investor Summit Group’s Virtual Fall Summit: In addition to the Company’s formal presentation on Tuesday, November 17th at 9:00am ET, the Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Monday, November 16th and Tuesday, November 17th.  Investors are encouraged to contact their representative to request meeting times with the management team.  The live presentation at the Investor Summit Group’s conference can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35028. An archived replay of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's website, www.lincolntech.edu, via the 'Investor Relations' section, under 'Webcasts/Presentations'.
     
  • Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference:  The Company will deliver a formal presentation on Thursday, November 19th from 10:45 – 11:15am ET in Estate 3. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 19th.  Investors are encouraged to contact their representative to request meeting times with the management team. The live presentation being delivered at the Sidoti conference can be accessed at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QpokvFNARkeMQrOCmwjw1A.

“We recently reported that our third quarter student starts increased more than 15 percent and achieved our second consecutive quarter of double-digit student start growth, demonstrating yet again the strength of the Lincoln story even during a tumultuous time in our country’s history,” commented Mr. Shaw.  “We believe the Lincoln story resonates with investors seeking a near and long-term investment opportunity and we are looking forward to sharing our growth drivers at these conferences.”

