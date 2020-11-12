 

HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University of Arts

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 18:15  |  86   |   |   

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Academy of Film (AF) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) 2020 concluded on 6 November with the award presentation ceremony. The Gold Award went to the entry from the Korea National University of Arts in South Korea, while the Best Documentary prize went to the film entry from INSAS in Belgium. The full list of award winners is attached in the Appendix.

Dr Clement Chen (third from left), Professor Roland Chin (second from left) and officiating guests kick off the presentation ceremony

Attending the award presentation ceremony were Dr Clement Chen, Chairman of the Council and the Court of HKBU; Professor Roland Chin, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU; Professor Eva Man, Director of AF; Ms Chloe Suen, Chair of the Simon Suen Foundation; and Ms Shi Nan-sun, a film producer.

In his remarks, Dr Clement Chen said: "'Make the Light, Move the World.' So goes the tagline of tonight's very special awards, and indeed, cinema possesses the power to change the world and shine a light on society. As the home of creativity in Hong Kong, we are honoured to welcome some of the world's most talented young filmmakers, our future world-changers, to GUFA 2020."

Envisaged as the "University Oscars", GUFA was held for the second time this year, and it received a total of 2,503 submissions from 104 countries and regions worldwide.

In his speech, Professor Roland Chin described GUFA as the most international university event ever undertaken in Hong Kong. He said: "Great works of art are always born of an age of chaos and crisis. The movie creations by students from across the world carry the burdens of a deeply troubled era and tell the stories of their intense passion. Years later when we look back, we will wake up to the stark realisation that the social unrest and pandemic era is an era of profound creativity. While we are swept along by the wave of collective anguish, our students use light and sound to proclaim to the world the splendors and hopes of the time. We at HKBU are glad to have joined hands with you to make this happen."

Professor Eva Man said GUFA not only showcases the exemplary works of young filmmakers from across the world, but it also fosters the exchange of ideas and enhances professional networks. She is grateful for the support of the local and global film communities which has helped make the event a reality amidst all the difficulties and challenges.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HKBU Global University Film Awards 2020 present Gold Award to entry from Korea National University of Arts HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Organised by the Academy of Film (AF) at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), the Global University Film Awards (GUFA) 2020 concluded on 6 November with the award presentation ceremony. The Gold Award went to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Synendos Therapeutics Raises CHF 20 Million in Series A Financing
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Databricks Launches SQL Analytics to Enable Cloud Data Warehousing on Data Lakes
GVC sets out a clear strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods