Voluntis Extends Its Digital Therapeutics Cloud Infrastructure Worldwide with Microsoft

Upgrading of the hosting environment for Theraxium in North America and Europe

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announces the migration of its cloud infrastructure supporting its Theraxium Platform to Microsoft Azure.

Voluntis has upgraded its secure hosting environment to a new infrastructure which offers expanded technological capabilities. Microsoft Azure empowers continuous improvement to automation, scalability, and availability, while ensuring world-class security (SOC 2, Type II, FedRAMP, NIST) and advanced regulatory compliance (HITRUST, HDS, ISO 27001). Voluntis also benefits from the standard features of the Azure solution to enrich the set of functionalities of the Theraxium platform, as well as the seamless integration of Azure hosting with Microsoft toolsets to optimize its development and deployment activities.

The new platform is already fully operational and used to operate the digital therapeutics that Voluntis has rolled out commercially, or in clinical trials.

Preparation of potential future launches of digital therapeutics in new territories

Beyond the US, Canada and Europe, where Voluntis has already rolled out solutions, the company intends to meet the demand from several pharmaceutical companies interested in launching digital therapeutics in new territories, notably in the Asia-Pacific region.

Theraxium’s new cloud infrastructure provides the global reach that Voluntis and its partners need to operate and support digital therapeutics in a growing number of countries.

Optimization of the profitability of digital therapeutics

With its new cloud infrastructure, Voluntis’ technical operations costs are more closely aligned with the actual volume of end-users worldwide, therefore improving the profitability of digital therapeutics deployed by industry partners. While providing greater capabilities than its previous hosting environment, the new platform, which is one of Voluntis’ largest recurring external expenditures, aligns particularly well with the scale of its commercial deployments.

“We are glad to offer expanded cloud-based capabilities to our life sciences partners.” said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, Voluntis. “Thanks to the Azure cloud infrastructure from Microsoft, a world leader in cloud computing, we can now roll out our digital therapeutics to patients and healthcare professionals in a growing number of countries, and support these deployments with a range of world-class services.”