 

Voluntis Extends Its Digital Therapeutics Cloud Infrastructure Worldwide with Microsoft

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 18:30  |  97   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announces the migration of its cloud infrastructure supporting its Theraxium Platform to Microsoft Azure.

Upgrading of the hosting environment for Theraxium in North America and Europe

Voluntis has upgraded its secure hosting environment to a new infrastructure which offers expanded technological capabilities. Microsoft Azure empowers continuous improvement to automation, scalability, and availability, while ensuring world-class security (SOC 2, Type II, FedRAMP, NIST) and advanced regulatory compliance (HITRUST, HDS, ISO 27001). Voluntis also benefits from the standard features of the Azure solution to enrich the set of functionalities of the Theraxium platform, as well as the seamless integration of Azure hosting with Microsoft toolsets to optimize its development and deployment activities.

The new platform is already fully operational and used to operate the digital therapeutics that Voluntis has rolled out commercially, or in clinical trials.

Preparation of potential future launches of digital therapeutics in new territories

Beyond the US, Canada and Europe, where Voluntis has already rolled out solutions, the company intends to meet the demand from several pharmaceutical companies interested in launching digital therapeutics in new territories, notably in the Asia-Pacific region.

Theraxium’s new cloud infrastructure provides the global reach that Voluntis and its partners need to operate and support digital therapeutics in a growing number of countries.

Optimization of the profitability of digital therapeutics

With its new cloud infrastructure, Voluntis’ technical operations costs are more closely aligned with the actual volume of end-users worldwide, therefore improving the profitability of digital therapeutics deployed by industry partners. While providing greater capabilities than its previous hosting environment, the new platform, which is one of Voluntis’ largest recurring external expenditures, aligns particularly well with the scale of its commercial deployments.

We are glad to offer expanded cloud-based capabilities to our life sciences partners.” said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, Voluntis. “Thanks to the Azure cloud infrastructure from Microsoft, a world leader in cloud computing, we can now roll out our digital therapeutics to patients and healthcare professionals in a growing number of countries, and support these deployments with a range of world-class services.”

Seite 1 von 2
Voluntis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voluntis Extends Its Digital Therapeutics Cloud Infrastructure Worldwide with Microsoft Regulatory News: Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) (Paris:VTX) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announces the migration of its cloud infrastructure supporting its Theraxium Platform to Microsoft Azure. Upgrading of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Voluntis and Redox Enter Into New Partnership to Enable Interoperability of Digital Therapeutics With Electronic Health Records
28.10.20
Voluntis: Project to Transfer the Listing of Securities to the Euronext Growth Market in Paris