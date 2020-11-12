Pennexx Update to Shareholders Regarding the Company’s Strategy, Upcoming Financials and Proposed Changes to the Company’s Board and Guidance for Questions, News and Updates About the Company

Pennexx is building a strong foundation for its company and part of that is building a strong board of directors. Vincent Risalvato is proposing two candidates who have agreed to take a board seat if elected; they are Joseph Caruso and Phillip Welch.

Joseph Caruso https://evestigate.com/joseph-caruso has a long history of startup business success and is a recognized industry leader in the fields of cyber security, computer forensics and eDiscovery. He has been featured as a technology expert regarding high profile cases on CNN Headline News, CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, FOX Business’s Varney and Company.

Phillip Welch is a Certified Microsoft Systems Expert, was director of IT for a national broadcast television network and has for nearly 20 years provided managed IT services for hundreds of customers as President and CEO of https://welchandcompany.net . His background in both technology and the operational aspects of many multi-million dollar businesses makes him well suited to help guide Pennexx to success.

Both gentlemen have worked closely with Vincent Risalvato over many years and are excited to possibly join the board, bringing great value to $PNNX.

Any nominations for board members can be emailed to info@pennexx.net for review. Pennexx is considering adding two other new candidates to the board for a total of five board directors.

Vincent Risalvato said, “By growing a strong board of directors with exciting candidates we take the next step in the evolution of Pennexx. They can guide the company to success as well as open many doors.”

Pennexx will be uploading to OTC Markets a formal business plan which include the overall going forward strategy of the company and revenue estimates for the first time. The company will also be outlining its strategy for becoming fully audited.

Vincent Risalvato said, “Becoming an audited company was a goal that I had early on, one that slipped from our sights as development progressed and as the COVID pandemic set in.”

Vincent continued, “Transparency and responsibility to the shareholders is a key tenet that I have for my conduct and the conduct of the company. I wish to guide the company to achieve the goal of having an audited status. It is an important step to getting the company to a fully reporting SEC status and is one of the important steps to up listing the company.”