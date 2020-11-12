 

TransUnion Ranked “Best in Class” Among 26 Vendors in 2020 Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard

Javelin Strategy & Research evaluates TransUnion’s flagship enterprise fraud prevention solution, IDVision with iovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that it ranked Best in Class among 26 vendors evaluated on the Identity Proofing Platform Scorecard by research and advisory firm, Javelin Strategy & Research.

“This designation validates our efforts to unite personal and digital data,” said Bala Kumar, vice president of product for TransUnion Global Fraud Solutions. “It is our mission to continue to lead the industry in innovation to help businesses verify consumer identities, reduce the number of challenges consumers experience through more precise results and ultimately convert more transactions while keeping fraud low.”

Javelin evaluated vendors that provide enterprise-wide identity proofing solutions to financial institutions. The scorecard assessed six identity-proofing components – identity validation, identity verification, enrollment, binding, authentication and step-up authentication.

IDVision with iovation offers a comprehensive view of each consumer by linking proprietary data, personal data, device identifiers, and online behaviors. Its advanced insights and global network of reported fraud helps businesses discover anomalies, assess risk, and confidently identify good consumers, resulting in the ability to offer personalized, friction-right experiences.

Learn more about TransUnion being named Best in Class.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

TransUnion Global Fraud Solutions unite both consumer and device identities to detect threats across markets while ensuring friction-right user experiences. The solutions, all part of the IDVision with iovation suite, fuse traditional data science with machine learning to provide businesses unique insights about consumer transactions, safeguarding tens of millions of transactions each day.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact   Dave Blumberg
    TransUnion
     
E-mail   dblumberg@transunion.com
     
Telephone   312-972-6646

 


