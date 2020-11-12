DEINOVE selected for a presentation at the C Diff Foundation annual Conference 2020

· Yannick Pletan to present the DNV3837 mechanism of action, key features of the antibiotic candidate and the protocol of the ongoing Phase II Clinical Trial in Clostridioides difficile infection

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance and the need for next-generation active ingredients in the service of healthcare, announces a presentation at the C.diff foundation 8th annual Virtual Conference.

Yannick Pletan, MD, MSc, HEC, Chief Medical Officer and member of the board of directors of DEINOVE will present in the “Research In Progress” virtual poster session “A Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating a Novel Antibiotic Against a Clostridium difficile Infection”. He will be presenting the results of the Phase I, the protocol of the ongoing multicenter Phase II in the United States, the clinical sites, the team and the key advantages of DNV3837 antibiotic candidate: intravenous administration, precise targeting at the infection site, ability to eliminate Clostridioides bacteria without affecting the gut microbiota.

Patients enrollment is ongoing in this Phase II trial despite a disrupted context due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Preliminary results of Part I of the study are expected by S1 2021.

Video presentation is online https://youtu.be/pShknVl5kDk

ABOUT CLOSTRIDIOIDES DIFFICILE INFECTIONS (CDI)

40% of patients suffering a Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) have severe forms, associated with high morbidity and mortality rates. Over the past 20 years, CDIs tended to increase significantly in incidence and severity, particularly due to the development of new hypervirulent strains and the high risk of recurrence. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified CDIs as one of the leading causes of healthcare-associated infections before Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA1) infections. In 2017, in the United States, there were an estimated 223,900 cases in hospitalized patients and 12,800 deaths2. This disease does not affect the United States only, recent studies3 show that the incidence of this type of infection is vastly underestimated in other parts of the world such as Europe and Asia.