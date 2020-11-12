 

L'OREAL Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at October 31, 2020

Société anonyme au capital de 111 855 722,20 euros
Siège social : 14, rue Royale, 75008 Paris
632 012 100 R.C.S. Paris
Legal Entity Identifyer : 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53

 

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares
in the capital at 31 october 2020

 

Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

   
Total number of shares 559,403,609
Number of real voting rights  
(excluding treasury shares) 559,403,609
Theoretical number of voting rights 559,403,609
(including  treasury shares*)  

 (*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations

 

About L'Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 110 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.9 billion euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.
Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal’s sustainability commitment for 2020 “Sharing Beauty With All” sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group’s value chain.

www.loreal.com

 

CONTACTS AT L'ORÉAL

Individual shareholders and market authorities
Mr. Christian MUNICH
Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.72.06
christian.munich2@loreal.com

Financial analysts and institutional investors
Mrs. Françoise LAUVIN
Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.86.82
francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

 

 

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.
"This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers [which are also available in English on our Internet site: www.loreal-finance.com].
This document may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materiallyf rom those indicated or projected in these statements."

 

 

Disclaimer

