Japanese nutritionists highlight the benefits of olive oil consumption in athletes' diets to achieve their best performance

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Oil from Spain ( https://oliveoilworldtour.jp/ ) is pleased to promote the benefits that olive oil offers to athletes. It contains substances that help improve health, including antioxidants which are known to accelerate recovery after exhaustive exercise. In Spain, many athletes include olive oil in their diet as a nutritious source of good quality fat.

Nutritionist Ms. Kumiko Yoneyama commented and recommended to use extra virgin Olive Oil from Spain for athletes before and after performance: "There are a variety of foods that athletes should consume, but in addition to consuming good quality proteins such as meat, fish, and soy products, the antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E are recommended. Beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), which is found in green and yellow vegetables, is a vitamin that is easily soluble in oil. For this reason, it is a great companion to olive oil that is a good quality oil. Many athletes lack energy, so why not make the best use of oil and add extra virgin olive oil to any dish such as salads?"

The substances contained in olive oil are known to prevent a variety of diseases. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats such as olive oil can help eliminate one of the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases. In particular, extra virgin olive oil, which is rich in oleic acid reduce blood cholesterol. It also contains natural antioxidants such as polyphenols and Vitamin E. Antioxidant properties provided by Vitamin E are known to offer anti-aging benefits. All these benefits have been demonstrated through different scientific studies such as PREDIMED, the largest primary prevention trial to show that Mediterranean diet is beneficial against the incidence of several major chronic diseases.

In Spain, the meals of athletes who include a significant amount of olive oil in their diet.

Rafael Nadal, the most internationally renowned active Spanish sportsman, who has been a brand ambassador of Olive Oils from Spain, boasts of integrating extra virgin olive oil as a base in his diet to improve his performance. In the sports industry, Vitamin E's benefits for improving athletic performance are widely known and used to help improve competitive performance of elite athletes. The Vitamin E's function to promote blood flow helps remove fatigue-causing substances accumulated during long exercise from the bloodstream, thereby speeding up recovery. Olive oil rich in oleic acid is also unlikely to accumulate in the body, mainly because unsaturated fats break down much more quickly than saturated fats, making it an ideal source of nutritional fat for many athletes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333424/Olive_Oils_from_Spain.jpg