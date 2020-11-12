Cornerstone Building Brands Helps Build Affordable Housing during COVID-19

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announces the extension of its Connecting Communities initiative, which helps build affordable housing with families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to donating $275K in building products through its Home for Good project, Cornerstone Building Brands is asking the public to share its #ConnectingCommunities video on social media and the company will donate $25 per share* to Habitat for Humanity’s Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign, a network-wide fundraising initiative that will support Habitat’s work in communities all across the United States and around the world.

“Giving back to communities where we live, work and play is core to Cornerstone Building Brands’ purpose, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve focused our efforts on continuing this support,” said James S. Metcalf, chairman & chief executive officer, Cornerstone Building Brands. “The Connecting Communities campaign builds on our long-standing, purpose-driven commitment to help address the need for affordable housing across North America – an issue only exacerbated by the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Even before COVID-19, more than 18 million U.S. households (one in six) were spending 50 percent or more of their income on housing, forgoing personal and economic stability that safe, decent and affordable housing provides. Now, due to the pandemic, there is an even greater burden on low-income households, given their concentration in at-risk jobs. Twelve million households have at least one contributing member working in an at-risk industry. It remains clear that homeownership matters, and not having access to this takes a toll on the health and wellness of families. Cost-burdened households with children spend on average $190 less on food and 70 percent less on healthcare compared to families living in affordable homes.i

“A stable home is incredibly important for a family’s health,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships for Habitat for Humanity International. “When families are paying too much for their homes and have to forego basic necessities in order to make ends meet, they are put in the position of making difficult decisions on a daily basis. We’re thankful Cornerstone Building Brands has partnered with us in our efforts to build safe, affordable homeownership with more families.”

Through its Home for Good project, Cornerstone Building Brands has helped build more than 500 affordable homes since 2016 and aims to provide products for 100 additional homes by June 2021.

“Everyone can help,” said Metcalf. “Visit www.CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com/connecting-communities and share our video on social media using the hashtag #ConnectingCommunities. For every share, Cornerstone Building Brands will donate $25 to Habitat for Humanity.”*

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, we serve residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multichannel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

i Habitat for Humanity *Up to a maximum total donation of $50,000

