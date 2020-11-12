 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Wohnen SE: Expected significant revaluation of property portfolio as of 31 December 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Expected significant revaluation of property portfolio as of 31 December 2020

Berlin, 12 November 2020. As of today, the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE assumes, supported also by the findings of the work of the responsible appraiser now available, that the annual valuation of the residential property portfolio of the Group as of 31 December 2020 is expected to lead to an uplift of around 6% of the values previously reported in the Group's balance sheet at the end of the year.

The positive revaluation is driven by the continuing high demand and price dynamics on the transaction market for residential properties in German metropolitan areas.

Notifying Person:

Sebastian Jacob
Director Investor Relations
Telefon +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Telefax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
