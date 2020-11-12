Total Gabon Third Quarter 2020 Financial Statements
Regulatory News:
Total Gabon (Paris:EC):
Main Financial Indicators
|
|
Q3 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
vs.
Q2 20
3M 20
3M 19
3M 20
vs.
3M 19
Average Brent price
$/b
42.9
29.6
+45%
41.1
64.6
-36%
Average Total Gabon crude price (1)
$/b
41.3
22.6
+83%
33.6
61.7
-46%
Crude oil production
from fields operated by Total Gabon
kb/d (2)
18.6
19.0
-2%
19.8
23.8
-17%.
Crude oil production
from Total Gabon interests (3)
kb/d
25.3
25.4
0%
26.2
32.3
-19%
Sales volumes (1)
Mb (4)
1.89
2.84
-33%
7.06
9.06
-22%
Revenues (5)
M$
95
74
+28%
282
614
