Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is fair to Akers shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Akers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. On behalf of Akers shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.