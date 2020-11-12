 

BlueJeans by Verizon and RightsTrade transform entertainment licensing experience

What you need to know:

  • RightsTrade and BlueJeans are collaborating to make the online content licensing experience easier for acquiring film and television rights
  • By integrating BlueJeans Meetings into the RightsTrade platform, users can leverage the power of video to present market lineups, explore content, and connect and negotiate deals virtually
  • Launching alongside the American Film Market (AFM) 2020 Online, RightsTrade is showcasing its marketplace to entertainment executives and industry insiders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced a collaboration with RightsTrade, a leading global online content rights marketplace, to further transform global entertainment licensing and recreate face-to-face market experiences online.

Through this collaboration, BlueJeans’ video conferencing capabilities will be integrated into RightsTrade’s core offering, giving users further flexibility and powerful video technology to present market lineups, explore content, and connect and negotiate deals virtually. The new platform will formally launch this November alongside the American Film Market (AFM) 2020 Online, taking place this month, of which RightsTrade is a premier sponsor.

As a trusted, enterprise-grade video conferencing platform, BlueJeans’ technology will enable the RightsTrade community to simply and securely connect and share high-quality video content directly in video conferences. These features, alongside BlueJeans’ built-in Dolby Voice capability for stunningly clear audio and RightsTrade’s “My Meetings” hub, will allow film and TV sellers to provide content walk-throughs and share video assets directly, all within one integrated solution that provides a new level of quality and convenience.

“As we have all learned during this pandemic, video conferencing is a powerful medium for connecting people so they can meet and get work done productively,” said Krish Ramakrishnan, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, BlueJeans by Verizon. “At BlueJeans, our customers always come first, which is why we worked hand-in-hand with the RightsTrade team to ensure our product was designed to suit their specific needs. With entertainment going digital right now, we’re honored that RightsTrade has decided to partner with BlueJeans and look forward to helping them transform how entertainment executives meet and negotiate licensing deals through their interactive, virtual content marketplace.”

