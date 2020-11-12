McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily Adapt to Security Gaps

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – Today, McAfee announced the launch of MVISION Marketplace, MVISION API and MVISION Developer Portal, part of the MVISION platform that will allow customers to quickly and easily integrate McAfee and trusted Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner applications as well as privately developed applications within their current security environment. This enables security teams to swiftly address security gaps in their architecture and easily improve security posture. The newly launched open API framework enables organizations to respond faster to threats while reducing total cost of operations by automating MVISION Platform (ePolicy Orchestrator) capabilities and integrating with their IT and security operations.

In many security environments, IT and Security Operations Center (SOC) teams lack unified information, spend too much time on routine operations, and lack automation. By utilizing McAfee cloud security tools both customers and partners can deliver automated security outcomes through the components of the platform including MVISION Marketplace, MVISION Developer Portal and MVISION API. These cloud delivered offerings are key components of the recently announced MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution and accelerate McAfee and SIA partner solutions working together for better security outcomes.

MVISION Marketplace – An application marketplace enabling McAfee and ecosystem partners to deliver pre-integrated, best in industry solutions to customers.

– An application marketplace enabling McAfee and ecosystem partners to deliver pre-integrated, best in industry solutions to customers. MVISION Developer Portal – A portal for application developers to build, test, and certify their applications prior to making them available on MVISION Marketplace or for customers to develop and deploy their private apps.

– A portal for application developers to build, test, and certify their applications prior to making them available on MVISION Marketplace or for customers to develop and deploy their private apps. MVISION API – A single, hyper scale, global security Application Programming Interface enabling real time visibility, and response to the McAfee portfolio. Customers and Partners can now See what McAfee Sees, know what McAfee knows and do what McAfee can do through this API.

“With today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape, organizations need to adopt new technologies to help resolve emerging threats and to secure all their assets,” said Javed Hasan, global head of enterprise products strategy and alliances, McAfee. “Time is critical in the context of defense against threats and enterprises need the ability to integrate and deploy new solutions. With the new Marketplace, Developer Portal, and API we are enabling customers to quickly and easily implement the security tools they need.”