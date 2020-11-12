 

Fully operational 1980 Westport Blanchard Boat located in Washington State up for Sale on GovDeals.com

WESTPORT, Wash., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Washington has a 1980 Westport Blanchard Boat up for auction on GovDeals.com, an online government surplus auction site. The starting bid for the 1980 Westport Blanchard Boat is $190,000 and the vessel will be at auction until November 16, 2020.

The State of Washington will provide the buyer with a notarized “Affidavit of Loss / Release of Interest” form at the time of purchase. The new owner can use this form, along with the Bill of Sale, to obtain a transfer of ownership in the state of Washington.

The vessel is fully operational and has been steadily maintained by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. This vessel contains a raised foredeck, a flush main deck with solid bulwarks capped with stainless steel rails, and a main cabin accessible through a sliding water- tight door’s port.

Below deck level, the main cabin is divided into five basic compartments by watertight bulkheads. In those compartments, potential buyers will find sleeping, storage, bathroom and eating areas. The pilothouse, located at the most forward part of the ship, can be accessed through the main cabin. The pilothouse is fitted with a forward helm station that is equipped with full navigation and communications electronics and station machinery controls. The pilothouse has 360° visibility in safety glass windows set in aluminum frames.

“This vessel would make a great addition to any potential sailor or fisherman looking for a vessel that comes equipped with living quarters and floodable storage areas for live product, “says Mimi Limmeroth, the Program State Coordinator for the State of Washington.

The State of Washington encourages all interested parties to schedule an inspection to view this boat prior to placing any bids. In order to bid on this auction, interested parties must first register as a bidder on GovDeals.com/Register.

