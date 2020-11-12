"There's no out-of-the-box approach to innovation," said Hu on the topic of accelerating 5G application in industrial settings. "We've got to focus on real needs in real scenarios – and build up the capabilities to meet those needs. This is a challenge. But more importantly, it's a huge opportunity for everyone involved."

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 11th Annual Mobile Broadband Forum today, Huawei's Deputy Chairman Ken Hu spoke with leaders in the telecoms and digital technology sectors about the new value that 5G can bring to different industries around the globe. As 5G is poised to transform the way we live, connect, and work, the telecoms sector is deeply invested in creating more value beyond the consumer market.

Global 5G rollout is progressing quickly. As a leader in this domain, China has already seen over 600,000 base stations deployed in more than 300 cities, supporting more than 160 million 5G connections across the country. 5G services in China now deliver speeds in the hundreds of Mbps, and a wide array of 5G services have already been implemented in more than 20 domestic industries, including healthcare, ports, steel, power grids, mining, and manufacturing.

"The adoption of 5G in industries has moved from technical verification to commercial deployment," Hu noted. "As of September 30, 2020, China's three major operators have implemented over 5,000 innovative 5G projects and signed over 1,000 5G business contracts."

While expressing his full confidence in 5G's promising future with industries, Hu noted, "There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution, because every industry has vastly different requirements." He shared four observations on the best ways to drive 5G innovation for industry applications.

First, the industry needs to identify real needs based on specific business scenarios. While many industries have shown that they are ready and willing to embrace 5G, Hu stressed the need to develop a concrete set of criteria for specific scenarios and assess whether or not 5G is the right tool for the job: "This is how we can identify the real needs that are worth investing in."

Huawei proposed four criteria for assessing real needs: technical relevance, business potential, value chain maturity, and standardization. Based on these criteria, four typical scenarios that demonstrate a real need for 5G include remote control, video backhaul, machine vision, and real-time positioning.