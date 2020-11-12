DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Acquires 2,800 Property Units 12-Nov-2020 / 19:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 November 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) bought a total of 2,800 property units with a lettable area of around 180,000 square metres. As a result, ACCENTRO now owns about 5,200 units, meaning that its inventory has more than doubled in number. The real estate portfolio acquired divided into 2,789 residential and 11 commercial units, which are among others located in Berlin, Leipzig, Halle and Gera. The acquisition strengthens the company's position in attractive locations. Going forward, ACCENTRO will continue to pursue further growth, and it has the financial flexibility to do so.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann

PB3C GmbH

Rankestrasse 17

D-10789 Berlin

E-mail: jann@pb3c.com

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Kantstr. 44/45 10625 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: info@accentro.ag Internet: www.accentro.ag ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1147884

End of Announcement DGAP News Service